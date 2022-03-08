Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Thai Terre Restaurant at The Green, East Dean, East Sussex; rated on March 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Tiger Inn at The Green, East Dean, East Sussex; rated on March 2

• Rated 5: Cross In Hand Tennis Club at Cross In Hand Road, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on March 1

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: