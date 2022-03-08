Food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Thai Terre Restaurant at The Green, East Dean, East Sussex; rated on March 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Tiger Inn at The Green, East Dean, East Sussex; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Cross In Hand Tennis Club at Cross In Hand Road, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on March 1
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Bombay Spice at 43 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on February 14