Food hygiene ratings handed to six Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 16th Feb 2024, 10:31 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: The Cow Shed Blackboys at Unit B3 Brownings Farm Craft Workshops Lewes Road, Blackboys, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 3: Old Swan Fish and Chips at 2 - 8 High Street, Westham, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 2: Roebuck Inn at Roebuck Inn Lewes Road, Laughton, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    Takeaways

    Plus three ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 4: The Little Bake Shop at Briars Cottage Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 3: Snack Attack at 40 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 25

    • Rated 2: The Grill at 188 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on January 25