Food hygiene ratings handed to six Wealden establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: The Cow Shed Blackboys at Unit B3 Brownings Farm Craft Workshops Lewes Road, Blackboys, East Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 3: Old Swan Fish and Chips at 2 - 8 High Street, Westham, East Sussex; rated on January 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: Roebuck Inn at Roebuck Inn Lewes Road, Laughton, East Sussex; rated on January 25

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: The Little Bake Shop at Briars Cottage Gardner Street, Herstmonceux, East Sussex; rated on January 25

• Rated 3: Snack Attack at 40 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on January 25