Food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Heathfield Tandoori at 55 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on May 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: British Queen at The Triangle, Lower Willingdon, East Sussex; rated on May 25
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Superstar at 67 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex; rated on May 25