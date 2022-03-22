Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Wealden establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Blackbrooks Garden Centre at Blackbrook Garden Centre, The Dicker, Lower Dicker, East Sussex; rated on March 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Forest Row Memorial Pavillion at Shalesbrook Lane, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on March 14

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: East Sussex Catering Ltd @ Jewsons at Isenhurst Sawmills, Mayfield Road, Cross In Hand, Heathfield; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Uckfield Fish & Grill at 158 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on March 15