Good news as food hygiene ratings given to five Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Blackbrooks Garden Centre at Blackbrook Garden Centre, The Dicker, Lower Dicker, East Sussex; rated on March 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Forest Row Memorial Pavillion at Shalesbrook Lane, Forest Row, East Sussex; rated on March 14
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: East Sussex Catering Ltd @ Jewsons at Isenhurst Sawmills, Mayfield Road, Cross In Hand, Heathfield; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Uckfield Fish & Grill at 158 High Street, Uckfield, East Sussex; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Central Grill at 2a Central Parade, High Street, Wadhurst, East Sussex; rated on March 14