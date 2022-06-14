Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sykes Bites at Shaw Harley Davidson, Holmes Hill, Chiddingly, East Sussex; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Eastbourne & District Preservation at Willingdon Windmill, Park Croft, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on June 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Inn On The Park at Deanland Wood Park Ltd, Deanland Road, Golden Cross, Chiddingly; rated on June 8

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: