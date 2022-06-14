Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to four Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sykes Bites at Shaw Harley Davidson, Holmes Hill, Chiddingly, East Sussex; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Eastbourne & District Preservation at Willingdon Windmill, Park Croft, Polegate, East Sussex; rated on June 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Inn On The Park at Deanland Wood Park Ltd, Deanland Road, Golden Cross, Chiddingly; rated on June 8
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Camping Coffee at Boathouse Farm, Lewes Road, Isfield, East Sussex; rated on June 8