Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Northall CPC at Northall Farmhouse North Hall Lane, Fletching, East Sussex; rated on August 23

    • Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at Unit 1 Tesco Stores Limited North Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on August 23

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Long Man Inn Ltd at The Giants Rest Long Man Inn The Street, Wilmington, East Sussex; rated on August 23