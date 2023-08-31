Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Wealden establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Wealden’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Northall CPC at Northall Farmhouse North Hall Lane, Fletching, East Sussex; rated on August 23
• Rated 5: Papa John's Pizza at Unit 1 Tesco Stores Limited North Street, Hailsham, East Sussex; rated on August 23
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Long Man Inn Ltd at The Giants Rest Long Man Inn The Street, Wilmington, East Sussex; rated on August 23