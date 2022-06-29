One more death recorded in Wealden

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Wealden.

A total of 465 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 29 (Wednesday) – up from 464 on Tuesday.

They were among 23,232 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wealden.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.