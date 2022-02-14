Road closures: almost a dozen for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 7 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Golden Jubilee Roundabout to Pevensey, carriageway closures for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm January 10 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Southerham to Polegate, carriageway closure and traffic signals for major highway improvement works, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm January 24 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for vegetation clearance on verge for upcoming cycle path/pedestrian crossing works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9am February 14 to 4pm February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Drusillas to Polegate, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A259, from 9.30am February 14 to 4pm February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey to Little Common, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road Selmeston, portable signal work for Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm February 17 to 5am February 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Selmeston to Berwick, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm February 22 to 5am February 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Beddingham to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8.30am February 28 to 3.30pm March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Alfriston to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A27, from 10pm February 28 to 5am March 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, A2270 Polegate Bypass Cop Hall Roundabout, diversion route for Network Rail for the closure of High Street Polegate.