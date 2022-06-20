Road closures: five for Wealden drivers this week

Drivers in and around Wealden will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am May 16 to 5pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9am July 4 to 4pm July 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Folkington Road to Milton Street, carriageway closure for major highway improvement works, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.