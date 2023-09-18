Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.

• A27, from 7pm September 26 to 11pm September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.