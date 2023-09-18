BREAKING
Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 18th Sep 2023, 14:36 BST
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.

    A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.

    A27, from 7pm September 26 to 11pm September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.