Road closures: three for Wealden drivers over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Wealden will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 10am February 18 to 3pm February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Folkington road and Thornwell road, Two way traffic lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm February 18 to 6am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Pevensey, Lane closure for maintenance works.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm February 20 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Pevensey roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.