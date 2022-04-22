Sussex Partnership Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Sussex Partnership Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on April 19 was down from 20 on the same day the previous week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of beds at Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 46% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 13.

Across England there were 14,607 people in hospital with Covid as of April 19, with 296 of them in mechanical ventilation beds – though none were at Sussex Partnership Trust.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 12% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.