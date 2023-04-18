Wealden establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Wealden drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kings Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at 146 South Road, Hailsham, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 147 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 107 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.