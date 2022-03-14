Wealden road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have 11 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am March 7 to 6pm March 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick to Wilmington, stop go traffic management and layby closed for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further nine closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A21, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Pembury to Coopers Corner, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local Authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 14 to 6am March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 9am to 5pm on March 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Alfriston to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for vegetation works.

• A27, from 8pm March 16 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Polegate to Cop Hall roundabout, lane closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm March 17 to 5am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, Wilmington, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A27, from 9pm March 17 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road Lewes, portable signal works for Openreach.

• A27, from 9am March 21 to 4pm April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Polegate to Cophall, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7pm March 21 to 6am May 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 9.30am March 23 to 3.30pm March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, The Street to Milton Street Polegate, diversion route for off network closure of The Street for works by Openreach.