Wealden road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am May 16 to 5pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9am July 4 to 4pm July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Folkington Road to Milton Street, carriageway closure for major highway improvement works, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 7pm July 9 to 6am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Lewes Road eastbound and westbound, Burge Lane to The Street, temporary traffic signals for Virgin media.

• A27, from 9am July 11 to 4pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Polegate, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm July 13 to 6am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A26, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound and northbound and A27 eastbound and westbound, Newhaven to Polegate, diversion route for off network closure of A259 East Dean Road for resurfacing works for East Sussex Highways.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington Green junction, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.