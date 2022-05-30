Wealden road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm April 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bo Peep Lane to Druscillas roundabout, diversion route for closure of Station Road for highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am May 16 to 5pm June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Beddingham to Berwick, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 9am June 7 to 5pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common roundabout, Lane closures for local authority litter clearance.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Drusillas to Alciston, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.