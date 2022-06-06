Wealden road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am May 16 to 5pm July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9am June 7 to 5pm June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 10pm June 7 to 5am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common roundabout, Lane closures for local authority litter clearance.

• A27, from 8pm June 13 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Drusillas to Alciston, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm June 15 to 5am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden Distritct Council.

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for inspections.