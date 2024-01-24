Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 10.12pm July 27 2023 to 6am January 25 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Selmeston at the, junction of the Street, three-ways temporary traffic signals for South East Water works.

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 9.30am January 22 to 2.30pm January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 southbound, Cophall roundabout to Lewes Road, Lane closure for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Pevensey to Golden Jubilee roundabout, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm January 22 to 6am February 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to West Firle, traffic signals for resurfacing work.