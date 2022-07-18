Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A26, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 southbound and northbound and A27 eastbound and westbound, Newhaven to Polegate, diversion route for off network closure of A259 East Dean Road for resurfacing works for East Sussex Highways.

• A27, from 8pm July 18 to 6am July 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Drusillas to Alciston, temporary traffic signals for drainage works.

• A27, from 8pm July 28 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate bypass, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington Green junction, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.