Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.30am December 19 2022 to 3.30pm January 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Berwick to Berwick, Lane closure for verge/off-road works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Folkington to Wilmington, traffic signals for improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 6am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Polegate to Cophall roundabout, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Bopeep Lane to Pevensy Byass, traffic signals for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

