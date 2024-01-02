Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.
• A2, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.
• A27, from 9.30am January 9 to 3.30pm January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for Folkington Estates tree works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.