170 further coronavirus cases in Adur

The number of coronavirus cases in Adur increased by 170 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 16,393 cases had been confirmed in Adur when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 7 (Monday), up from 16,223 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Adur, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 25,539 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 28,783.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 126,120 over the period, to 19,245,301.

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down over the weekend in Adur.

The dashboard shows 90 people had died in the area by March 7 (Monday) – down from 91 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 20,717 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Adur have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 41,900 people had received a booster or third dose by March 6 (Sunday) – 72% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 49,427 people (85%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.