Adur restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Indian Cottage Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 74 - 76 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.