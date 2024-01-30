BREAKING

Adur restaurant given new five-star food hygiene rating

An Adur restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jan 2024, 11:28 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Buckinghams, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 268 Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on January 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 72 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 59 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.