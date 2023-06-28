Adur restaurant given new food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Layland cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Laylands Road, Southwick, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 66 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 54 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.