Adur restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:15 BST
Tom Foolery Coffee Co, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 67 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 55 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.