Adur road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm March 24 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Upper Brighton road, lane closure for West Sussex Highways off network electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm March 26 to 5am March 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush to Lancing, slip road and lane closures for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.