Adur road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Adur's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm April 17 to 6am May 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 2.19am April 29 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Mill Hill to Shoreham, Slip and lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 11.59pm April 20 to 11.59pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works.

• A27, from 8am June 3 to 6pm June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.