Adur takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
Beach Deli, a takeaway at 130a Beach Green, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 65 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.