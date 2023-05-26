Edit Account-Sign Out
Adur takeaway awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Adur takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Adur takeaway has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Beach Deli, a takeaway at 130a Beach Green, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 18, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 65 takeaways with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.