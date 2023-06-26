Adur takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:32 BST
An Adur takeaway has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tasty, a takeaway at 9 Middle Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 65 takeaways with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.