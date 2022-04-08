Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: SAMY's Cafe Bar at 48 - 52 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Artisan Cafe at 2 Tarmount Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: Harris And Hoole at Harris And Hoole Holmbush Centre Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on March 31
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Coombes Farm trading as Spotted Cow and Coombes Farm at Spotted Cow Church Farm Coombes Road, Coombes, West Sussex; rated on March 31
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Southwick Fish Bar at 6 The Broadway Manor Hall Road, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on April 1
• Rated 5: The Plaice in the Square at 3 Southwick Square, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on April 1