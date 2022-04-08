Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to six Adur establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: SAMY's Cafe Bar at 48 - 52 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on April 6

• Rated 5: Artisan Cafe at 2 Tarmount Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on April 1

• Rated 5: Harris And Hoole at Harris And Hoole Holmbush Centre Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on March 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Coombes Farm trading as Spotted Cow and Coombes Farm at Spotted Cow Church Farm Coombes Road, Coombes, West Sussex; rated on March 31

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Southwick Fish Bar at 6 The Broadway Manor Hall Road, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on April 1