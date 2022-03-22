Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Rose Petal Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Ropetackle Centre Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.
And Amore Coffee, a takeaway at Shop 1 Shoreham-By-Sea Railway Station Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 14.