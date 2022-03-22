Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 7:46 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Rose Petal Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Ropetackle Centre Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 15.

And Amore Coffee, a takeaway at Shop 1 Shoreham-By-Sea Railway Station Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on March 14.