Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur establishments

By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Monday, 12th September 2022, 10:13 am

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Shoreham Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Shoreham Club 18 West Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 5.

And Bengal Bay, a takeaway at 13 Buckingham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on September 7.