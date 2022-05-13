Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Adur restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Perch on Lancing Beach, at 28b Brighton Road, Lancing, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 10.
And Rainbow Cafe, at Cafe 3-4 34 - 36 South Street, Lancing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on May 10.
It means that of Adur's 67 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.