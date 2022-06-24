Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Adur restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Port Kitchen, at Unit 1 Adur Dock 104 Albion Street, Southwick, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.
And Graysons Restaurants, at Shoreham Technical Centre Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on June 16.
It means that of Adur's 67 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 52 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.