Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Adur restaurants

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Port Kitchen, at Unit 1 Adur Dock 104 Albion Street, Southwick, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.

And Graysons Restaurants, at Shoreham Technical Centre Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, West Sussex was also given a score of five on June 16.