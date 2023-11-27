Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Adur restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Adur’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
McDonalds, at Restaurant Holmbush Centre Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
And Royal George, at Royal George Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was also given a score of five on November 21.
It means that of Adur's 73 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 61 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.