Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Chambers Bistro at Restaurant Town Hall Chambers 45 - 49 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 6
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The New Port Arms Bar at Restaurant Lady Bee Marina Albion Street, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on June 27
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Gusto Pizza Pasta at 12 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on June 30