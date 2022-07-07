Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to three Adur establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Adur’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:22 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Chambers Bistro at Restaurant Town Hall Chambers 45 - 49 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on July 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The New Port Arms Bar at Restaurant Lady Bee Marina Albion Street, Southwick, West Sussex; rated on June 27

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Gusto Pizza Pasta at 12 Brunswick Road, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex; rated on June 30