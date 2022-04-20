Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Adur

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Adur.
The dashboard shows 104 people had died in the area by April 20 (Wednesday) – down from 105 on Tuesday.
They were among 22,188 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 149,844 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20 (Wednesday) – up from 149,401 on Tuesday.