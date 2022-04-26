Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Adur

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Adur.

The dashboard shows 104 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – down from 106 on Monday.

They were among 22,451 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.