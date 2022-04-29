Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Adur

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Adur.
The dashboard shows 105 people had died in the area by April 29 (Friday) – down from 107 on Thursday.
They were among 22,567 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 152,066 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 29 (Friday) – up from 151,884 on Thursday.