Number of coronavirus deaths revised down in Adur

The number of coronavirus deaths were revised down in the latest 24-hour period in Adur.
A total of 108 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 17 (Tuesday) – down from 109 on Monday.
They were among 22,900 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.
A total of 154,454 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 17 (Tuesday) – up from 154,273 on Monday.