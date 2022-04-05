One more death recorded in Adur

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Adur.

The dashboard shows 99 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 98 on Monday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 21,248 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.