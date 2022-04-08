One more death recorded in Adur

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Adur.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Friday, 8th April 2022, 4:33 pm
The dashboard shows 101 people had died in the area by April 8 (Friday) – up from 100 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 21,797 deaths recorded across the South East.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 147,539 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 8 (Friday) – up from 147,494 the day before.