One more death recorded in Adur

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Adur.
A total of 109 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 23 (Monday) – up from 108 on Friday.
They were among 22,965 deaths recorded across the South East.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.
A total of 154,864 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 23 (Monday) – up from 154,779 on Friday.