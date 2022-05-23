Road closures: eight for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm May 21 to 5am May 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Holmbush to Lancing, slip road and lane closures for emergency barrier repairs, diversion via National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm May 19 to 6am May 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling.

• A27, from 1pm May 9 to 11.59pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Lancing eastbound, Berriedale Drive to Manor Road, Lane closure for emergency Southern Gas works.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am May 12 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 28 to 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Grove Lodge, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.