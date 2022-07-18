Road closures: five for Adur drivers this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Drivers in and around Adur will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Adur to Hangleton, diversion Route for off network closure of A270 Old Shoreham Road for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm July 15 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion Route for off network closure of Grinstead Lane Lancing for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm May 25 to 6am August 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lancing roundabout to Warren Road, carriageway and lane closures to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am June 9 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm July 25 to 6am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.