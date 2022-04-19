Road closures: seven for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from midnight, April 19 to 11.59pm April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Upper Brighton Road Sompting, Lane closure for Openreach.

• A27, from 8pm April 21 to 5am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lancing to Shoreham, Lane closure for traffic signal repairs.

• A27, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, tunnel closure for maintenance, diversion via local authority network.