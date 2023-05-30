Road closures: six for Adur drivers over the next fortnight

Drivers in and around Adur will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 2.19am April 29 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Mill Hill to Shoreham, Slip and lane closure for barrier works.

• A27, from 11.59pm April 20 to 11.59pm July 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am October 13 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8am June 3 to 6pm June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Grove Lodge Roundabout to Lancing Roundabout, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Emsworth to Golden Jubilee roundabout, mobile lane closures for cutting and planting works.

• A27, from 8pm June 6 to 6am June 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, diversion only for West Sussex County Council works.

