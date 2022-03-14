Road closures: six for Adur drivers this week

Drivers in and around Adur will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9pm March 12 to 5am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Manor Roundabout to Busticle Lane, carriageway closure for resurfacing works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm February 28 to 6am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Holmbush to Hangleton, carriageway closure for tunnel maintenance, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm November 22 2021 to 6am July 7 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm March 7 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Upper Brighton Road, junction with Sompting Road, Broadwater, Lane closures, carriageway closures and temporary traffic signals to renew existing traffic signals and cabling, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, speed restrictions, lane and carriageway closures for construction of new roundabout, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 11.59pm January 31 2022 to 6am April 28 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Shoreham, 24 hour lane closure for construction of new roundabout.