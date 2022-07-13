Two more deaths recorded in Adur

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last week in Adur.

A total of 111 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 13 (Wednesday) – up from 109 a week previously.

Sign up to our West Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 23,419 deaths recorded across the South East.

The UK Health Security Agency is now reporting the latest coronavirus statistics weekly – in line with typical schedules for other respiratory infections as a part of the Government's Living with Covid strategy.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Adur.